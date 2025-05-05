Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PISAJ-20 kicks off as US, Colombian armies unite to advance NCO development [Image 8 of 12]

    PISAJ-20 kicks off as US, Colombian armies unite to advance NCO development

    FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class ShaTyra Reed-Cox 

    U.S. Army South

    Master Sgt. Earlmetris Smart moderates the Programa Integral para Suboficiales de Alta Jerarquía (PISAJ-20) Organizational Leadership Panel at Fort Benning, Ga., May 5, 2025. The panel allowed senior leaders to share insights on professional development, institutional transformation, and the evolving role of the noncommissioned officer in today’s complex operational environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. First Class ShaTyra Cox)

    Date Taken: 05.04.2025
    Date Posted: 05.08.2025 06:24
    Photo ID: 9022721
    VIRIN: 250505-A-OT530-1962
    Resolution: 5723x3469
    Size: 2.95 MB
    Location: FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, US
    leadership
    NCOPD
    WHINSEC
    Colombian Army
    PISAJ
    U.S. Southern Command

