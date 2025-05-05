PISAJ-20 kicks off as US, Colombian armies unite to advance NCO development

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Johanny Ortega, U.S. Army South G4 sergeant major, speaks about mentorship and trust-building during the Programa Integral para Suboficiales de Alta Jerarquía (PISAJ-20) Organizational Leadership Panel at Fort Benning, Ga., May 5, 2025. The panel allowed senior leaders to share insights on professional development, institutional transformation, and the evolving role of the noncommissioned officer in today’s complex operational environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. First Class ShaTyra Cox)