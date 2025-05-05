US, Colombian armies leaders discuss importance of communication, mentorship, building the next generation during PISAJ-20

FORT BENNING, Ga. – As part of the ongoing Programa Integral para Suboficiales de Alta Jerarquía 20 (PISAJ-20) capstone, senior enlisted leaders from across U.S. and Colombian armies gathered for an organizational leadership panel in the Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation (WHINSEC) auditorium at Fort Benning, Ga., May 5.



The event brought together seasoned leaders who shared insights on professional development, institutional transformation, and the evolving role of the noncommissioned officer (NCO) in today’s complex operational environment.



Panelists included U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Norrris McCall of the South Carolina Army National Guard, U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Sean Rosenthal of 2nd Battalion, 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade (SFAB), U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Lewis White of the 312th Military Intelligence Battalion, U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Johanny Ortega of U.S. Army South, and Colombian army Joint Command Sgt. Maj. Consuelo Diaz Alvarez, a partner nation instructor at WHINSEC.



Each leader offered unique perspectives from different operational, institutional, and multinational environments, giving PISAJ students a dynamic view of NCO leadership in action.



One of the key themes throughout the panel was communication, not just within units but across formations and borders.



“I try to meet Soldiers face to face whether junior, mid-grade, and even some senior leaders,” said White, describing how he prioritizes direct engagement over secondhand messaging when ensuring his commander’s intent reaches all echelons. “I ask pointed questions to gauge whether the message is reaching them. If I sense there’s a break in the link, I investigate and fix it. Communication is never perfect, but it’s always mission-critical.”



Interoperability, a cornerstone of USARSOUTH’s partnership programs, was also central to the discussion.



Speaking from his operational experience within the 1st SFAB, a unit tasked with advising and assisting foreign military partners, Rosenthal emphasized the importance of teamwork and adaptability when working with multinational forces.



“It’s all about understanding your counterparts. There will always be differences in language, doctrine, culture,” he said. “Our role as senior NCOs is to find solutions, not just point out the problems.”



He also urged fellow NCOs to advocate for their place in strategic discussions.



“We need to earn our seat at the table through education, preparation, and execution,” he added. “Then, once we’re there, we must contribute meaningfully.”



McCall, the South Carolina Army National Guard most senior NCO, highlighted the value of integration through the State Partnership Program, which pairs South Carolina with Colombia to foster sustained military-to-military engagement.



“We whiteboard every scenario,” He said, stressing the importance of collective planning and leveraging partner strengths. “We draw it out, map the gaps, and then use the strengths of every partner or service to close those gaps. It’s not about complexity. It’s about consistent, shared communication and effort.”



The conversation shifted to mentorship and trust-building, with Ortega noting that many Soldiers simply need validation and guidance.



“Sometimes Soldiers just want to know if they’re doing the right thing,” Ortega said. “I ask them, ‘Do you know what the regulation says?’ If they do, that gives them confidence. It’s a simple way to build shared understanding and cohesion.”



Previously serving as sergeant major of the Colombian military forces,, Díaz spoke about the expanding role of senior enlisted leaders in Colombia’s military modernization



“In Colombia, our senior enlisted advisors play a vital role in maintaining strong communication with other nations,” Díaz said. “Through those relationships, we’ve implemented training reforms and expanded participation in multinational instruction. These efforts are key to our transformation.”



When asked by a PISAJ participant how to motivate peers who may hesitate to commit to the long-term demands of an NCO career, Díaz responded with a message of purpose and persistence.





“The younger generations are watching us. If we give up, what message do we send?” she said. “We continue not just out of duty, but because we believe in this profession. Our country faces many challenges, and our families do too. But our service matters now more than ever. We must stay resilient and show others why this career is worth it.”



The panel left the PISAJ cohort with a unified message: senior NCOs are not just stewards of readiness, they are strategic influencers, educators, and bridge-builders.



“We’re shaping the force of tomorrow,” Díaz concluded. “And we’re doing it together.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2025 Date Posted: 05.08.2025 Story ID: 497357 Location: FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, US