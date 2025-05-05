PISAJ-20 kicks off as US, Colombian armies unite to advance NCO development

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Sean Rosenthal of 2nd Battalion, 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade (SFAB), speaks about the importance of teamwork and adaptability when working with multinational forces during the Programa Integral para Suboficiales de Alta Jerarquía (PISAJ-20) Organizational Leadership Panel at Fort Benning, Ga., May 5, 2025. The 1st SFAB teams remain persistently employed in Columbia, Honduras, and Panama with the primary goals of training, advising, assisting, and building interoperability with our partners from competition to crisis to conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. First Class ShaTyra Cox)