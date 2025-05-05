PISAJ-20 kicks off as US, Colombian armies unite to advance NCO development

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Colombian army students attending the Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation joined Colombian army sergeants major for an organizational leadership panel at Fort Benning, Ga., during the Programa Integral para Suboficiales de Alta Jerarquía (PISAJ-20), May 5 2025. PISAJ is a geo-strategic semiannual military engagement focused on developing, advancing, and professionalizing the Colombian army senior NCO corps. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. First Class ShaTyra Cox)