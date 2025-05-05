PISAJ-20 kicks off as US, Colombian armies unite to advance NCO development

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Colombian army Joint Command Sgt. Maj. Consuelo Diaz Alvarez, a partner nation instructor at the Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation, speaks about the expanding role of senior enlisted leaders in Colombia’s military modernization during the Programa Integral para Suboficiales de Alta Jerarquía (PISAJ-20) Organizational Leadership Panel at Fort Benning, Ga., May 5, 2025. The panel allowed senior leaders to share insights on professional development, institutional transformation, and the evolving role of the noncommissioned officer in today’s complex operational environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. First Class ShaTyra Cox)