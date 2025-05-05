PISAJ-20 kicks off as US, Colombian armies unite to advance NCO development

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Colombian army sergeant major participate in a discussion during an organizational leadership panel in the Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation auditorium at Fort Benning, Ga., during the Programa Integral para Suboficiales de Alta Jerarquía (PISAJ-20), May 5, 2025. PISAJ is a geo-strategic semiannual military engagement focused on developing, advancing, and professionalizing the Colombian army senior NCO corps. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. First Class ShaTyra Cox)