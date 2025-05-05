PISAJ-20 kicks off as US, Colombian armies unite to advance NCO development

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Lewis White of the 312th Military Intelligence Battalion, 470th Military Intelligence Brigade, U.S. Army South, describes how he prioritizes direct engagement over secondhand messaging when ensuring his commander’s intent reaches all echelons during the Programa Integral para Suboficiales de Alta Jerarquía (PISAJ-20) Organizational Leadership Panel at Fort Benning, Ga., May 5, 2025. The panel allowed senior leaders to share insights on professional development, institutional transformation, and the evolving role of the noncommissioned officer in today’s complex operational environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. First Class ShaTyra Cox)