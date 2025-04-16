Army Corps leader assesses Hurricane Helene disaster recovery progress

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. Jason Kelly, USACE deputy commanding general for Civil and Emergency Operations, speaks to the USACE emergency management team and contractors at the Bee Tree Reservoir and water treatment plant in Swannanoa, North Carolina, to express his gratitude and pride in the efforts to help the people of North Carolina work toward recovery after Hurricane Helene devastated the region. Kelly visited the reservoir on April 16, 2025 as he toured disaster recovery sites across Western North Carolina to see firsthand the progress being made under FEMA mission assignments. The visit allowed Kelly to assess ongoing recovery efforts following Hurricane Helene and hear directly from field personnel and leadership as progress continues. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Michael Davis)