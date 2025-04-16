Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Corps leader assesses Hurricane Helene disaster recovery progress [Image 29 of 30]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Army Corps leader assesses Hurricane Helene disaster recovery progress

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2025

    Photo by Michael Davis 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    Maj. Gen. Jason Kelly, USACE deputy commanding general for Civil and Emergency Operations, speaks to the USACE emergency management team and contractors at the Bee Tree Reservoir and water treatment plant in Swannanoa, North Carolina, to express his gratitude and pride in the efforts to help the people of North Carolina work toward recovery after Hurricane Helene devastated the region. Kelly visited the reservoir on April 16, 2025 as he toured disaster recovery sites across Western North Carolina to see firsthand the progress being made under FEMA mission assignments. The visit allowed Kelly to assess ongoing recovery efforts following Hurricane Helene and hear directly from field personnel and leadership as progress continues. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Michael Davis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2025
    Date Posted: 04.17.2025 17:22
    Photo ID: 8980252
    VIRIN: 250416-A-US975-6249
    Resolution: 6074x4049
    Size: 7.79 MB
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Corps leader assesses Hurricane Helene disaster recovery progress [Image 30 of 30], by Michael Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army Corps leader assesses Hurricane Helene disaster recovery progress
    Army Corps leader assesses Hurricane Helene disaster recovery progress
    Army Corps leader assesses Hurricane Helene disaster recovery progress
    Army Corps leader assesses Hurricane Helene disaster recovery progress
    Army Corps leader assesses Hurricane Helene disaster recovery progress
    Army Corps leader assesses Hurricane Helene disaster recovery progress
    Army Corps leader assesses Hurricane Helene disaster recovery progress
    Army Corps leader assesses Hurricane Helene disaster recovery progress
    Army Corps leader assesses Hurricane Helene disaster recovery progress
    Army Corps leader assesses Hurricane Helene disaster recovery progress
    Army Corps leader assesses Hurricane Helene disaster recovery progress
    Army Corps leader assesses Hurricane Helene disaster recovery progress
    Army Corps leader assesses Hurricane Helene disaster recovery progress
    Army Corps leader assesses Hurricane Helene disaster recovery progress
    Army Corps leader assesses Hurricane Helene disaster recovery progress
    Army Corps leader assesses Hurricane Helene disaster recovery progress
    Army Corps leader assesses Hurricane Helene disaster recovery progress
    Army Corps leader assesses Hurricane Helene disaster recovery progress
    Army Corps leader assesses Hurricane Helene disaster recovery progress
    Army Corps leader assesses Hurricane Helene disaster recovery progress
    Army Corps leader assesses Hurricane Helene disaster recovery progress
    Army Corps leader assesses Hurricane Helene disaster recovery progress
    Army Corps leader assesses Hurricane Helene disaster recovery progress
    Army Corps leader assesses Hurricane Helene disaster recovery progress
    Army Corps leader assesses Hurricane Helene disaster recovery progress
    Army Corps leader assesses Hurricane Helene disaster recovery progress
    Army Corps leader assesses Hurricane Helene disaster recovery progress
    Army Corps leader assesses Hurricane Helene disaster recovery progress
    Army Corps leader assesses Hurricane Helene disaster recovery progress
    Army Corps leader assesses Hurricane Helene disaster recovery progress

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Leadership
    USACE
    Disaster Recovery
    Wilmington District
    Hurricane Helene
    Helene24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download