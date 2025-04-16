Army Corps leader assesses Hurricane Helene disaster recovery progress

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Contractors supporting the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers remove sediment from Lake Lure and the Broad River to restore navigability in support of Hurricane Helene recovery operations in Western North Carolina, April 16, 2025. This sediment removal effort is a key step toward restoring safe conditions for the local community and facilitating long-term recovery. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Michael Davis)