Army Corps leader assesses Hurricane Helene disaster recovery progress

A sign is seen hanging at a local business identifying it as a Private Property Debris Removal Program intake center for Chimney Rock, North Carolina, April 16, 2025. These centers, established in towns and counties throughout Western North Carolina effected by Hurricane Helene, provide the opportunity for property owners to request government assistance through FEMA and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to have qualifying debris removed from their property. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Michael Davis)