Army Corps leader assesses Hurricane Helene disaster recovery progress

A shirt is seen hanging from the wall at a local business in Chimney Rock, North Carolina, April 16, 2025. The shirt reads “Stronger than the storm: Lake Lure / Chimney Rock”, highlighting the resiliency of the two communities deeply impacted by Hurricane Helene. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Michael Davis)