A shirt is seen hanging from the wall at a local business in Chimney Rock, North Carolina, April 16, 2025. The shirt reads “Stronger than the storm: Lake Lure / Chimney Rock”, highlighting the resiliency of the two communities deeply impacted by Hurricane Helene. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Michael Davis)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2025 17:22
|Photo ID:
|8980250
|VIRIN:
|250416-A-US975-6123
|Resolution:
|5809x3873
|Size:
|7.9 MB
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Corps leader assesses Hurricane Helene disaster recovery progress [Image 30 of 30], by Michael Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.