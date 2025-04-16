Army Corps leader assesses Hurricane Helene disaster recovery progress

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Lead Debris Subject Matter Expert George Minges (left) points out areas of Chimney Rock, North Carolina, impacted by Hurricane Helene to USACE Deputy Commanding General for Civil and Emergency Operations Maj. Gen. Jason Kelly and USACE Wilmington District Commander Col. Brad Morgan, on April 16, 2025. This stop, one of several during Kelly’s visit to Western North Carolina, provided a first-hand view of the ongoing recovery efforts in the devastated Chimney Rock community. The visit allowed Kelly to assess ongoing recovery efforts following Hurricane Helene and hear directly from field personnel and leadership as progress continues under FEMA’s disaster response mission. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Michael Davis)