Army Corps leader assesses Hurricane Helene disaster recovery progress

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials meet with leadership from Chimney Rock, North Carolina, on April 16, 2025 to discuss ongoing recovery efforts, challenges and opportunities to help the town get back to normal after being devastated by the effects of Hurricane Helene. The destructive 2024 storm cause major flooding destroying homes, businesses, roads and bridges throughout the popular tourist town. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Michael Davis)