Army Corps leader assesses Hurricane Helene disaster recovery progress

Maj. Gen. Jason Kelly, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers deputy commanding general for Civil and Emergency Operations, is interviewed by local media at Lake Lure, North Carolina, April 16, 2025, about ongoing USACE debris removal efforts in Western North Carolina. The media engagement occurred during Kelly’s visit to the region to assess ongoing recovery efforts following Hurricane Helene and hear directly from field personnel and leadership as progress continues under FEMA’s disaster response mission. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Michael Davis)