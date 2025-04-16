Army Corps leader assesses Hurricane Helene disaster recovery progress

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

(From left to right) Col. Brad Morgan, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Wilmington District commander, David DiOrio, Mayor Pro-Tem of Lake Lure, North Carolina, and George Minges, USACE lead debris subject matter expert, are interviewed by local media at Lake Lure, North Carolina, on April 16, 2025. During the media engagement, each spoke about ongoing debris removal efforts at Lake Lure and the positive impact the effort will have on the community and its recovery. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Michael Davis)