Army Corps leader assesses Hurricane Helene disaster recovery progress

(From left to right) Col. Brad Morgan, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Wilmington District commander, David DiOrio, Mayor Pro-Tem of Lake Lure, North Carolina, and George Minges, USACE lead debris subject matter expert, are interviewed by local media at Lake Lure, North Carolina, on April 16, 2025. During the media engagement, each spoke about ongoing debris removal efforts at Lake Lure and the positive impact the effort will have on the community and its recovery. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Michael Davis)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2025 17:22
|Photo ID:
|8980242
|VIRIN:
|250416-A-US975-6099
|Resolution:
|6332x4222
|Size:
|4.99 MB
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
