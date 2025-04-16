Army Corps leader assesses Hurricane Helene disaster recovery progress

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

George Minges, USACE lead debris subject matter expert, is interviewed by local media at Lake Lure, North Carolina, on April 16, 2025. During the media engagement, Minges spoke about ongoing debris removal efforts at Lake Lure and process for removing sand, silt, and sediment caused by Hurricane Helene from the river and lake. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Michael Davis)