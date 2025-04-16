Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Corps leader assesses Hurricane Helene disaster recovery progress [Image 18 of 30]

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2025

    Photo by Michael Davis 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    George Minges, USACE lead debris subject matter expert, is interviewed by local media at Lake Lure, North Carolina, on April 16, 2025. During the media engagement, Minges spoke about ongoing debris removal efforts at Lake Lure and process for removing sand, silt, and sediment caused by Hurricane Helene from the river and lake. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Michael Davis)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2025
    Date Posted: 04.17.2025 17:22
    Photo ID: 8980241
    VIRIN: 250416-A-US975-6105
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 6.19 MB
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, Army Corps leader assesses Hurricane Helene disaster recovery progress [Image 30 of 30], by Michael Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Leadership
    USACE
    Disaster Recovery
    Wilmington District
    Hurricane Helene
    Helene24

