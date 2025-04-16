Army Corps leader assesses Hurricane Helene disaster recovery progress

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Beau Zeringue, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers water treatment plant project manager (left), discusses with Maj. Gen. Jason Kelly, USACE deputy commanding general for Civil and Emergency Operations, how the USACE installed turbidity reduction system at Bee Tree Reservoir in Swannanoa, North Carolina, works to enable the nearby treatment plant to process the impacted waters from Hurricane Helene in order to provide safe drinking water to local communities. Kelly visited the reservoir on April 16, 2025 as he toured disaster recovery sites across Western North Carolina to see firsthand the progress being made under FEMA mission assignments. The visit allowed Kelly to assess ongoing recovery efforts following Hurricane Helene and hear directly from field personnel and leadership as progress continues. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Michael Davis)