    Army Corps leader assesses Hurricane Helene disaster recovery progress [Image 11 of 30]

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2025

    Photo by Michael Davis 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    From left to right, Deputy Commanding General for Civil and Emergency Operations Maj. Gen. Jason Kelly, USACE Lead Debris Subject Matter Expert George Minges, and USACE Wilmington District Commander Col. Brad Morgan look out over Green River Cove in Polk County, North Carolina, April 16, 2025. This stop, one of several during Kelly’s visit to Western North Carolina, provided a view of an area where USACE contractors recently completed waterway debris removal operations. The visit allowed Kelly to assess ongoing recovery efforts following Hurricane Helene and hear directly from field personnel and leadership as progress continues under FEMA’s disaster response mission. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Michael Davis)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2025
    Date Posted: 04.17.2025 17:22
    Photo ID: 8980227
    VIRIN: 250416-A-US975-6037
    Resolution: 6451x4301
    Size: 7.34 MB
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Corps leader assesses Hurricane Helene disaster recovery progress [Image 30 of 30], by Michael Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Leadership
    USACE
    Disaster Recovery
    Wilmington District
    Hurricane Helene
    Helene24

