Army Corps leader assesses Hurricane Helene disaster recovery progress

From left to right, Deputy Commanding General for Civil and Emergency Operations Maj. Gen. Jason Kelly, USACE Lead Debris Subject Matter Expert George Minges, and USACE Wilmington District Commander Col. Brad Morgan look out over Green River Cove in Polk County, North Carolina, April 16, 2025. This stop, one of several during Kelly’s visit to Western North Carolina, provided a view of an area where USACE contractors recently completed waterway debris removal operations. The visit allowed Kelly to assess ongoing recovery efforts following Hurricane Helene and hear directly from field personnel and leadership as progress continues under FEMA’s disaster response mission. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Michael Davis)