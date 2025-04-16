Army Corps leader assesses Hurricane Helene disaster recovery progress

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials take a moment to observe the improvements made to Bee Tree Reservoir in Swannanoa, North Carolina, April 16, 2025. The reservoir, which provides clean water to local communities after processing at the nearby treatment facility, now appears closer to its normal blue-green color after USACE provided a turbidity reduction system so that muddy water caused by Hurricane Helene could be effectively processed at the treatment facility. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Michael Davis)