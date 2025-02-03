Bridging Cultures: JGSDF English Tour Enhances Bilateral Understanding

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Master Sgt. Samuel Basham, right, 5th Space Warning Squadron detachment chief, shakes hands with Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) Sgt. Nana Komatsu, Basic English Training Course student, after a JGSDF Basic English Training Course tour at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 20, 2024. The training was designed to improve communication skills and enhance interoperability between U.S. and Japanese forces through hands-on engagements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)