Bridging Cultures: JGSDF English Tour Enhances Bilateral Understanding

U.S. Air Force Tech. Erwin Armstrong III, right, 35th Communications Squadron (CS) section chief, places brisket onto the plate of Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) Sgt. Jinta Sato, Basic English Training course student, during a JGSDF Basic English Training Course tour at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 20, 2024. JGSDF soldiers visited U.S. military facilities, including the 35th CS, to enhance their English skills and reinforce bilateral ties. The tour focused on building mutual trust and improving cooperation between the two forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)