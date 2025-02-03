Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bridging Cultures: JGSDF English Tour Enhances Bilateral Understanding [Image 8 of 12]

    Bridging Cultures: JGSDF English Tour Enhances Bilateral Understanding

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    11.20.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana Bolfing 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Erwin Armstrong III, right, 35th Communications Squadron (CS) section chief, places brisket onto the plate of Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) Sgt. Jinta Sato, Basic English Training course student, during a JGSDF Basic English Training Course tour at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 20, 2024. JGSDF soldiers visited U.S. military facilities, including the 35th CS, to enhance their English skills and reinforce bilateral ties. The tour focused on building mutual trust and improving cooperation between the two forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)

    Team Misawa
    JGSDF: English Tour
    35th Communication Squadron

