Bridging Cultures: JGSDF English Tour Enhances Bilateral Understanding

Japan Ground Self-Defense (JGSDF) Force Sgt. Kazuki Oyama, Basic English Training Course student, operates a video camera during a JGSDF Basic English Training Course tour at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 19, 2024. The training was designed to improve communication skills and enhance interoperability between U.S. and Japanese forces through hands-on engagements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)