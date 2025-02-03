Bridging Cultures: JGSDF English Tour Enhances Bilateral Understanding

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) Sgt. Jinta Sato, Basic English Training Course student, practices his English while learning about the radio during a JGSDF Basic English Training Course tour at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 19, 2024. The JGSDF soldiers toured U.S. military facilities, providing them the opportunity to develop their English skills and strengthen bilateral bonds, enhancing interoperability and fostering enduring alliances. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)