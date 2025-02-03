Bridging Cultures: JGSDF English Tour Enhances Bilateral Understanding

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Master Sgt. Samuel Basham, 5th Space Warning Squadron detachment chief, briefs Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) soldiers during a JGSDF Basic English Training Course tour at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 20, 2024. The JGSDF soldiers toured U.S. military facilities, allowing them to enhance their English skills and strengthen bilateral bonds, ultimately strengthening interoperability and fostering enduring alliances. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)