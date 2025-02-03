Bridging Cultures: JGSDF English Tour Enhances Bilateral Understanding

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) soldiers and U.S. military members assigned to the American Forces Network Misawa pose for a photo during a JGSDF Basic English Training Course tour at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 19, 2024. The training was designed to improve communication skills and enhance interoperability between U.S. and Japanese forces through hands-on engagements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)