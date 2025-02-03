Bridging Cultures: JGSDF English Tour Enhances Bilateral Understanding

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi, American Forces Network Misawa radio broadcast producer, laughs with Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) soldiers during a JGSDF Basic English Training Course tour at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 19, 2024. The JGSDF soldiers toured U.S. military facilities, allowing them to practice speaking English and strengthen bilateral bonds, aiming to enhance interoperability and foster enduring alliances. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)