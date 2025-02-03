Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bridging Cultures: JGSDF English Tour Enhances Bilateral Understanding [Image 9 of 12]

    Bridging Cultures: JGSDF English Tour Enhances Bilateral Understanding

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    11.20.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana Bolfing 

    35th Fighter Wing

    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) soldiers eat lunch with U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 35th Communications Squadron during a JGSDF Basic English Training Course tour at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 20, 2024. The course helped JGSDF members learn English to translate for future U.S.-Japan bilateral exercises, strengthening strategic partnerships and improving joint operational effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)

