Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) soldiers eat lunch with U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 35th Communications Squadron during a JGSDF Basic English Training Course tour at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 20, 2024. The course helped JGSDF members learn English to translate for future U.S.-Japan bilateral exercises, strengthening strategic partnerships and improving joint operational effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2025 00:30
|Photo ID:
|8858733
|VIRIN:
|241120-F-VB704-1271
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.05 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bridging Cultures: JGSDF English Tour Enhances Bilateral Understanding [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Brieana Bolfing