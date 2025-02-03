Bridging Cultures: JGSDF English Tour Enhances Bilateral Understanding

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Richard Aston, right, 35th Communications Squadron cyber transport technician, gives a thumbs up to Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) Sgt. Shogo Kadono, Basic English Training Course student, during a JGSDF Basic English Training Course tour at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 20, 2024. The training course helped JGSDF members learn English to translate for future U.S.-Japan bilateral exercises, ultimately strengthening strategic partnerships and improving joint operational effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)