    Bridging Cultures: JGSDF English Tour Enhances Bilateral Understanding [Image 7 of 12]

    Bridging Cultures: JGSDF English Tour Enhances Bilateral Understanding

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    11.20.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana Bolfing 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Richard Aston, right, 35th Communications Squadron cyber transport technician, gives a thumbs up to Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) Sgt. Shogo Kadono, Basic English Training Course student, during a JGSDF Basic English Training Course tour at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 20, 2024. The training course helped JGSDF members learn English to translate for future U.S.-Japan bilateral exercises, ultimately strengthening strategic partnerships and improving joint operational effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)

    Team Misawa
    JGSDF: English Tour
    35th Communication Squadron

