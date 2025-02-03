Bridging Cultures: JGSDF English Tour Enhances Bilateral Understanding

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Geon Butler, left, 35th Communication Squadron radio frequency transmissions systems supervisor, briefs Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) soldiers about their job during a JGSDF Basic English Training Course tour at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 20, 2024. The JGSDF soldiers toured U.S. military facilities, providing them the opportunity to develop their English skills and strengthen bilateral bonds, enhancing interoperability and fostering enduring alliances. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)