Bridging Cultures: JGSDF English Tour Enhances Bilateral Understanding

Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) Sgt. Shuhei Sano, right, Basic English Training Course student, practices speaking English while learning about the radio from U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Benjamin Bugenig, left, American Forces Network Misawa video noncommissioned officer in charge, during a JGSDF Basic English Training Course tour at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 19, 2024. The training course helped JGSDF members learn English to translate for future U.S.-Japan bilateral exercises, ultimately strengthening strategic partnerships and improving joint operational effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)