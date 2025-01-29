11th Air Task Force conducts field training exercise at Tyndall AFB

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft is stopped by an aircraft arresting system at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 27, 2025. Airmen demonstrated the ability to safely land an aircraft following a simulated severe weather event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)
|01.27.2025
|01.30.2025 13:46
|8847762
|250127-F-KQ087-1121
|6048x4024
|1.95 MB
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|2
|0
