11th Air Task Force conducts field training exercise at Tyndall AFB

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft is stopped by an aircraft arresting system at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 27, 2025. Airmen demonstrated the ability to safely land an aircraft following a simulated severe weather event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)