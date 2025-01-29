11th Air Task Force conducts field training exercise at Tyndall AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Airman assigned to the 11th Air Task Force drives a light medium tactical vehicle to the convoy training site at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 24, 2025. The training provided Airmen across various career fields experience driving large vehicles in different formations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)