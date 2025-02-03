11th Air Task Force conducts field exercise at Tyndall Air Force Base

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – The 11th Air Task Force conducted a field training exercise Jan. 13-29, 2025, at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida.



The exercise focused on base operating support sustainment, airfield operations, and Mission Ready Airman core task training, showcasing the unit’s ability to operate in dynamic and austere environments.



Airmen from diverse Air Force specialty codes worked together to overcome challenges, often stepping outside their primary roles, to ensure mission success. This approach not only validated the MRA construct but also reinforced the 11th ATF’s ability to operate effectively in constrained environments.



“Our field training exercise at Tyndall AFB centered on conducting agile airfield operations and sustainment using Mission Ready Airmen trained to expand beyond their primary AFSCs to get the mission done, and our Airmen performed exceptionally,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Brett Cassidy, 11th Air Task Force commander. “Despite our tiny footprint relative to most wings, the 11th ATF team leveraged cross-functional teaming to respond to a variety of dynamic airfield challenges.”



The FTX was divided into two phases. During the first week, Airmen participated in Silver Flag’s formal training course, a program traditionally focused on civil engineering and force support. For the first time, Airmen from career fields outside Silver Flag’s usual scope joined the training, introducing MRA concepts to the curriculum. These Airmen then transitioned into instructor roles during the second week, leading MRA training for their peers.



The exercise featured a two-day culminating training event during the final week. The CTE simulated a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief mission, tasking the 11th ATF with reestablishing a base on a remote island following a severe weather event.



Key objectives included regenerating and securing the airbase, repairing a runway to enable continued airfield operations, providing emergency response and crisis management, and integrating with higher headquarters, outside units, and other additional agencies.



On the second day of the CTE, the 11th ATF showcased MRA training in action to leaders from across the Air Force. Airmen demonstrated proficiency in establishing and sustaining airfield operations. Dynamic exercise scenarios tested their ability to conduct runway repairs, recover simulated F-16 Fighting Falcon and C-130 Hercules aircraft, and secure the airbase through perimeter security, access control, and surveillance, skills Airmen honed during force protection training in FTX I last November at Fort Bliss, Texas.



“Ultimately the exercise affirmed the superiority of our Airmen and the huge capability they bring to the table when they are empowered to operate beyond their functional AFSCs with a focus on the mission,” said Cassidy.



Exercises like FTX II underscore the Air Force’s commitment to adaptability as the 11th Air Task Force continues to innovate and refine its operational approach, strengthening U.S. force readiness in the Great Power Competition.

