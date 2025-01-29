U.S. Airmen assigned to the 11th Air Task Force prepare to respond to an aircraft that was stopped using an aircraft arresting system at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 27, 2025. First responders arrived to clear the scene of an emergency landing on the flight line. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2025 13:46
|Photo ID:
|8847763
|VIRIN:
|250127-F-KQ087-1141
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.14 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 11th Air Task Force conducts field training exercise at Tyndall AFB [Image 34 of 34], by SrA Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.