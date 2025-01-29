11th Air Task Force conducts field training exercise at Tyndall AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 11th Air Task Force prepare to respond to an aircraft that was stopped using an aircraft arresting system at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 27, 2025. First responders arrived to clear the scene of an emergency landing on the flight line. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)