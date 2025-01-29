Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th Air Task Force conducts field training exercise at Tyndall AFB

    11th Air Task Force conducts field training exercise at Tyndall AFB

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos 

    355th Wing

    A U.S. Airman assigned to the 11th Air Task Force communicates with his team at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 27, 2025. The Airman informed other personnel that an inbound aircraft safely landed and was disconnected from the aircraft arresting system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2025
    Date Posted: 01.30.2025 13:46
    Photo ID: 8847764
    VIRIN: 250127-F-KQ087-1173
    Resolution: 5276x3510
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    TAGS

    Mission Ready Airmen
    CSTR
    Agile Combat Employement (ACE)
    11th Air Task Force
    CSTR Proof of Concept (Tyndall)

