11th Air Task Force conducts field training exercise at Tyndall AFB

A U.S. Airman assigned to the 11th Air Task Force communicates with his team at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 27, 2025. The Airman informed other personnel that an inbound aircraft safely landed and was disconnected from the aircraft arresting system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)