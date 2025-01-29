11th Air Task Force conducts field training exercise at Tyndall AFB

A U.S. Airman assigned to the 11th Air Task Force checks the alignment of an airfield lighting system at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 26, 2025. Airfield lighting systems provide pilots with accurate visual cues regarding the runway alignment and their position relative to the centerline. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)
|01.26.2025
|01.30.2025 13:46
|8847744
|250126-F-KQ087-1369
|3157x2100
|753.38 KB
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|1
|0
