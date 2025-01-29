11th Air Task Force conducts field training exercise at Tyndall AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 11th Air Task Force clear a rescue path during personnel rescue and incident mitigation training at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 23, 2025. Airmen were given notice of a simulated downed aircraft and cleared a path to ensure the pilot could safely be removed from the area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)