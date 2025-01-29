11th Air Task Force conducts field training exercise at Tyndall AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Airman assigned to the 11th Air Task Force drills connections onto a fiberglass reinforced polymer at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 26, 2025. Airmen constructed a temporary protective layer to cover a damaged section of the flight line and keep debris out of aircraft intake ports. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)