11th Air Task Force conducts field training exercise at Tyndall AFB

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 11th Air Task Force disconnect an aircraft arresting system from an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 27, 2025. The Airmen responded to an emergency aircraft landing following a simulated severe weather event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)