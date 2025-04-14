Lessons learned drive Air Force CSTR program improvements

The Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center is improving the Combat Support Training Range program based on lessons learned from recent Air Task Force training events.



The improvements will enhance the training experience and better prepare Air Force Units of Action to deploy and win future wars, said Col. Ross Dotzlaf, AFIMSC Readiness Integration chief.



“Our team is adapting, being flexible and responsive, to get training right for combat support Airmen and build future readiness,” he said. “By incorporating lessons learned, we're ensuring future events are more effective and build upon previous successes.”



CSTR sites equip commanders with the space and resources they need to train combat support and combat service support forces. Initial ATF training events at Tyndall AFB, Florida, and Fort Bliss, Texas, from November 2024 through February 2025, revealed both strengths and areas for improvement within the CSTR program. During those events, Airmen from the 11th, 12th and 13th ATFs honed skills in force protection, beddown, sustainment and airfield operations.



A March hotwash with key stakeholders analyzed the training and identified improvements. Resulting program enhancements and future plans include:



Centralized Point of Contact: All CSTR coordination is now funneled through a single point of contact at AFIMSC, streamlining communication, standardizing processes and ensuring consistent information sharing.

Phased Training Approach: AFIMSC is coordinating with Air Education and Training Command to schedule Advanced Ready Training at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, before units train at CSTR locations. This allows units to complete basic skills training, maximizing their time at CSTR sites for higher-level training and certification.



Updated Operations Manual: A new, comprehensive operations manual will combine the previous Concept of Operations and Playbook. The manual will incorporate best practices from previous CSTR training events and provide a one-stop resource for units to plan, prepare and execute their training. Publication is expected in early May.



Continued Adaptability and Refinement: The CSTR program will maintain adaptability and flexibility to meet the evolving needs of ATFs and future Deployable Combat Wings, incorporating continuous improvement based on feedback. This approach will ensure the CSTR program remains effective as the Air Force transitions to the DCW model.



A central point of contact is already proving beneficial as the 21st, 22nd, and 23rd ATFs begin their CSTR training events this month, said Leah Frederick, CSTR event planning and execution lead.



“It’s been a lot easier,” she said. “Centralization has been great and it’s helping us lead the standardization as the Air Force builds toward DCWs and what that’s going to look like for the long term.”



The six ATFs established in 2024 represent a step toward forming DCWs as Units of Action that train, team and deploy together under the Air Force Force Generation model. CSTRs will be integral to future Air Force readiness, providing crucial training opportunities for combat support Airmen within these units.



“Our combat support Airmen will be able to truly integrate into Units of Action, training with their associated command and control elements and mission generation force elements at the same high level," Dotzlaf said.



"CSTR builds on their existing excellence, giving them a platform to sharpen combat skills and develop a stronger warrior ethos, making them ready for any challenge.”



AFIMSC is developing six CSTR sites over the next few years. The center will continue expanding site capacity and capability to meet evolving Air Force needs and ensure Airmen are prepared for future challenges, eventually integrating CSTR training with larger, more complex exercises.



“The importance of appropriately resourcing CSTRs and integrating them into our operational flying exercises cannot be overstated,” said Col. Ben Donberg, 13th ATF commander.



“Our air bases are no longer sanctuaries, and training our Mission Ready Airmen to defend, sustain and operate those air bases in a high threat environment starts with fully capable CSTRs.”



