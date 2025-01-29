11th Air Task Force conducts field training exercise at Tyndall AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Airman assigned to the 11th Air Task Force clears debris off the flight line at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 26, 2025. Airmen removed debris to maintain their working area while performing a crater repair. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)