11th Air Task Force conducts field training exercise at Tyndall AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 11th Air Task Force use a jumping jack on a damaged section of the flight line at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 26, 2025. The jack was used to compact the dirt before the Airmen added a protective layer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)