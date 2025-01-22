A VX-31 ‘Dust Devils’ AV-8B+ Harrier flies over Point Mugu's Sea Range during a photo exercise. Known for its vertical/short takeoff and landing (V/STOL) capabilities, the Harrier plays a key role in advancing the Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division's mission to support fleet operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Katie Archibald)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2025 15:40
|Photo ID:
|8841706
|VIRIN:
|250106-N-KA776-7356
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|14.01 MB
|Location:
|POINT MUGU, CALIFORNIA, US
This work, VX-30 and VX-31 Aircraft Fly Over Point Mugu Sea Range [Image 16 of 16], by Katie Archibald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.