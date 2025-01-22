Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VX-30 and VX-31 Aircraft Fly Over Point Mugu Sea Range [Image 12 of 16]

    VX-30 and VX-31 Aircraft Fly Over Point Mugu Sea Range

    POINT MUGU, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2025

    Photo by Katie Archibald 

    Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division

    A VX-31 ‘Dust Devils’ AV-8B+ Harrier flies over Point Mugu's Sea Range during a photo exercise. Known for its vertical/short takeoff and landing (V/STOL) capabilities, the Harrier plays a key role in advancing the Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division's mission to support fleet operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Katie Archibald)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2025
    Date Posted: 01.24.2025 15:40
    Photo ID: 8841706
    VIRIN: 250106-N-KA776-7356
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 14.01 MB
    Location: POINT MUGU, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VX-30 and VX-31 Aircraft Fly Over Point Mugu Sea Range [Image 16 of 16], by Katie Archibald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAWCWD
    AV-8 Harrier

