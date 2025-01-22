VX-30 and VX-31 Aircraft Fly Over Point Mugu Sea Range

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Two VX-31 ‘Dust Devils’ F/A-18E Super Hornets fly in formation over Point Mugu's Sea Range during a photo exercise. The Super Hornet is a versatile multi-role fighter, critical to Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division's mission of supporting fleet operations and readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Katie Archibald)