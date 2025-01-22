VX-30 and VX-31 Aircraft Fly Over Point Mugu Sea Range

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A VX-31 ‘Dust Devils’ AV-8B+ Harrier flies over Point Mugu's Sea Range during a photo exercise. Known for its vertical/short takeoff and landing (V/STOL) capabilities, the Harrier plays a key role in advancing the Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division's mission to support fleet operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Katie Archibald)