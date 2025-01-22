A formation of VX-30 ‘Bloodhounds’ and VX-31 ‘Dust Devils’ aircraft, including the P-3C Orion, Gulfstream NC-37B, E-2D Advanced Hawkeye, KC-130T Hercules, F/A-18E Super Hornet, AV-8B+ Harrier, and EA-18G Growler, flies over San Nicolas Island and Point Mugu's Sea Range during a photo exercise. These aircraft are critical to the Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division's mission, showcasing capabilities that support the fleet and joint operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Katie Archibald)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2025 15:40
|Photo ID:
|8841674
|VIRIN:
|250106-N-KA776-2803
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|14.29 MB
|Location:
|POINT MUGU, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VX-30 and VX-31 Aircraft Fly Over Point Mugu Sea Range [Image 16 of 16], by Katie Archibald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.