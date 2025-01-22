VX-30 and VX-31 Aircraft Fly Over Point Mugu Sea Range

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A formation of VX-30 ‘Bloodhounds’ and VX-31 ‘Dust Devils’ aircraft, including the P-3C Orion, Gulfstream NC-37B, E-2D Advanced Hawkeye, KC-130T Hercules, F/A-18E Super Hornet, AV-8B+ Harrier, and EA-18G Growler, flies over San Nicolas Island and Point Mugu's Sea Range during a photo exercise. These aircraft are critical to the Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division's mission, showcasing capabilities that support the fleet and joint operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Katie Archibald)