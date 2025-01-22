VX-30 and VX-31 Aircraft Fly Over Point Mugu Sea Range

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A formation of VX-31 ‘Dust Devils’ aircraft, including an EA-18G Growler, AV-8B+ Harrier, and two F/A-18E Super Hornets, flies over Point Mugu's Sea Range during a photo exercise. These aircraft demonstrate the Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division's commitment to advancing fleet capabilities through rigorous testing and operational support. (U.S. Navy photo by Katie Archibald)