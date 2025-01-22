A formation of VX-31 ‘Dust Devils’ aircraft, including an AV-8B+ Harrier, two F/A-18E Super Hornets, and an EA-18G Growler, flies over Point Mugu's Sea Range during a photo exercise. These aircraft showcase the Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division's dedication to advancing fleet readiness and operational excellence through rigorous testing and evaluation. (U.S. Navy photo by Katie Archibald)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2025 15:40
|Photo ID:
|8841703
|VIRIN:
|250106-N-KA776-6752
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|13.21 MB
|Location:
|POINT MUGU, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VX-30 and VX-31 Aircraft Fly Over Point Mugu Sea Range [Image 16 of 16], by Katie Archibald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.