VX-30 and VX-31 Aircraft Fly Over Point Mugu Sea Range

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A formation of VX-31 ‘Dust Devils’ aircraft, including an AV-8B+ Harrier, two F/A-18E Super Hornets, and an EA-18G Growler, flies over Point Mugu's Sea Range during a photo exercise. These aircraft showcase the Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division's dedication to advancing fleet readiness and operational excellence through rigorous testing and evaluation. (U.S. Navy photo by Katie Archibald)