    VX-30 and VX-31 Aircraft Fly Over Point Mugu Sea Range [Image 10 of 16]

    VX-30 and VX-31 Aircraft Fly Over Point Mugu Sea Range

    POINT MUGU, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2025

    Photo by Katie Archibald 

    Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division

    A formation of VX-31 ‘Dust Devils’ aircraft, including an EA-18G Growler, AV-8B+ Harrier, and two F/A-18E Super Hornets, flies over Point Mugu's Sea Range during a photo exercise. These aircraft demonstrate the Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division's commitment to advancing fleet capabilities through rigorous testing and operational support. (U.S. Navy photo by Katie Archibald)

